Sons of BJP Stalwarts Manohar Parrikar and Shripad Naik Seek to Shine in Goa Polls, Lay Claim to Tickets

The sons of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts have announced their intention to contest in the imminent Goa assembly elections.

Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, said on Thursday that the people of his father’s constituency, Panaji, are happy with him and the party should consider his candidature.

Asked whether he might contest as an independent candidate, Utpal refused to comment on it, saying he only wants the BJP to think over his possible nomination.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Utpal Parrikar said he hasn’t officially declared anything about his decision.

“For the last two months, I have been meeting booth-level party workers who were also with my father and the general public. I told the party that I want to contest and as the party hasn’t said anything on the candidature yet, I would not want to say anything," he said.

Siddesh Shripad Naik, son of union minister of state Shripad Yesso Naik, however, sounded upbeat about securing a ticket.

“I have been working for the party since 2003 and held many posts including president from the constituency, Cumbarjua, where I want to contest. I have won the zilla panchayat polls on a party ticket with a big margin," he said.

BJP-ruled Goa has 40 assembly seats and is likely to have elections around next month.

Fighting resistance from sections of the party, the two sons have laid claim to the poll tickets, promising that they will win if allowed to contest.

When Siddesh was asked whether he might fight the elections independently if the BJP doesn’t pick him, he said, “Last time, I was denied a ticket because the Congress MLA shifted to the BJP. I sacrificed for the party and did not contest. This time, I have worked tirelessly and am sure I will be considered."

