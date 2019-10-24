Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sons of Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh Win Their Seats from Latur to Enter Maharashtra Assembly

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
Sons of Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh Win Their Seats from Latur to Enter Maharashtra Assembly
Jyotiraditya Scindia with Deshmukh brothers

Mumbai: The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly will get a pair of brothers who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time Congress chief minister.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Dhiraj, a debutant, and Amit, will be attending the Assembly together.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

Dhiraj Deshmukh, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes.

This was Dhiraj Deshmukh's first assembly election and he out with flying colours.

His elder brother Amit Deshmukh was set to retain his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival till late Thursday evening.

Their other brother Riteish Deshmukh is a Bollywood actor, who campaigned for his siblings. In the past, there have been father-son duos in the Lower House like Chhagan Bhujbal and his won Pankaj, and Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep (all NCP).

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

