Sonu Sood is Brand Ambassador for AAP's Desh Ke Mentor Scheme, But is a Political Debut Coming?

“Sonu Sood has become an inspiration for the entire country. Whenever anyone is in trouble, a message to Sonu Sood ji, or on Twitter, or a phone call…A lot of people reach his home and seek help on various issues ranging from medical treatment to food. This is nothing short of a miracle that Sonu Sood ji is doing what many governments have failed to do," said Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, heaping praise on the actor and philanthropist after a 90-minute meeting, even as both played down talks of Sood’s possible political plunge. The CM also discussed the “good work" that is being done by the AAP government in Delhi. For now, Sood has agreed to be the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s ambitious “Desh Ke Mentor" programme to be launched in mid-September. The programme aims to provide mentorship to Delhi government school students who come from poor backgrounds and lack proper guidance. The Delhi government has appealed to educated people across the country to mentor a few children.

“When it comes to education, it should be like the education in Delhi," said Sonu Sood, adding that the country can only grow if the value placed on education rises. The actor further said that he does not have to elaborate on the massive changes that have been witnessed in the education sector in Delhi and thanked the chief minister for the same. Sood also said that in the first phase of the Covid lockdown, apart from the issue of migration, education was also a big subject; and in the first phase of the lockdown, a total of 2,220 students were supported through the charity foundation, which has now grown to 20,000.

Sood helped several migrant workers return to their homes during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and also provided financial support to many families as well as assisted people in getting oxygen cylinders and hospital beds during the second wave of infections this year.

“This platform of ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ is such that anyone in this country can become the mentor of 1 to 10 students and guide them," said Sood. The actor also underlined the need for mentorship, falling back on his own experience of how in his days as a young adult there were just two professions to consider, medicine and engineering, and he went for the latter. “This is a platform for you to do something for the country," said Sood, appealing to people to join the mentorship platform. “There cannot be any higher expression of deshbhakti (patriotism) or contribution for the country if you guide even a single child and build a life," he said. “I feel blessed that under the leadership of Arvind Sir, Manish Sir and Raghav Bhai that they have given me an opportunity that I can reach out to not thousands but lakhs of students and try to be their mentor. So, together we can and we will."

“Jo mushkil mein saath khada, woh sabse bada (Whoever stands with you in adversity is the greatest)," he said.

But is all this in some way linked to next year’s Punjab elections that AAP is focused on? Interestingly, when asked repeatedly about a possible political plunge, Sood did not issue any categorical denials. “As of now, we have not discussed anything political because this issue (education and mentorship) is even bigger than that and this is above all," he responded, almost echoing Kejriwal who said that there was no political discussion. When pressed for an answer, Sood said that offers had come to him even when he did not know much about politics but he has not thought about it.

It has not been missed that Sonu Sood has roots in Moga, Punjab. Kejriwal is looking for a chief ministerial face to project there ahead of the crucial assembly elections next year. AAP is clearly aiming for nothing less than a win. However, contrary to some speculation, Sonu Sood, despite his immense popularity and goodwill that is more for his philanthropy during the pandemic than for his acting skills, simply does not fit the bill. AAP’s appeal in Punjab is foremost among the Sikhs, as witnessed in the 2017 assembly elections. And if it has to win Punjab, it must ensure the collapse of the Akalis. Sonu Sood, a Hindu from the Moga constituency, is not the right fit. The Aam Aadmi Party is looking for a compelling Sikh face, preferably a Jat, who would be acceptable to all within the party and also across Punjab. AAP sources clearly indicated that Sood cannot be the party’s chief ministerial face.

However, even by agreeing to be the brand ambassador of Delhi government’s mentorship programme, the actor in a way has let his image shine on AAP ahead of the key polls next year. It has been learnt that Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sachar may be open to contesting from Moga on an AAP ticket. So, while Sood himself denies any talk of politics as of now, the interest could well be beyond the Delhi government’s mentorship programme: in his sister’s political career.

If Sood does lend his shoulder to AAP’s wheel in Punjab, it would provide the party much-needed heft, especially among the Hindus. As the result of the 2017 assembly elections revealed, the majority of the Hindus voted for the Congress, proving to be AAP’s weak link in Punjab. This is where the well-known philanthropist with a large heart can play a big and decisive role. Also, if as it is being hotly speculated, his sister does contest on an AAP ticket, can the actor-philanthropist stay away from campaigning for the party? The relationship between AAP and Sonu Sood is still evolving.

