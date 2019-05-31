English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon After Taking Oath, PM Modi Holds Talks with Kyrgyzstan Prez Jeenbekov
The two leaders held deliberations on diversifying cooperation for the mutual benefit of citizens of both the nations, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov soon after taking oath on Thursday. (Credit: Twitter@PMOIndia)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov who was here to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government.
"Held extensive deliberations with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Our talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties between our nations and ways to deepen economic and social cooperation in the times to come," Modi wrote on Twitter.
"Getting down to work after the oath-taking ceremony...PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The two leaders held deliberations on diversifying cooperation for the mutual benefit of citizens of both the nations, it said.
