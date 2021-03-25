Sootea Candidate List: Key Contests in Sootea Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sootea Assembly constituency in Tezpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sootea seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Padma Hazarika of BJP won from this seat beating Praneswar Basumatary of INC by a margin of 1,818 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Padma Hazarika of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Khemraj Chetri of CPM by a margin of 12,793 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Sootea Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sootea constituency are: Padma Hazarika of BJP, Praneshwar Basumatary of CONG