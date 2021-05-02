Sootea Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

75. Sootea (सूता), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sonitpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Pakke-Kessang District). Sootea is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,881 eligible electors, of which 96,447 were male, 93,428 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sootea in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,59,679 eligible electors, of which 83,318 were male, 76,361 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,354 eligible electors, of which 77,593 were male, 72,761 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sootea in 2016 was 914. In 2011, there were 921.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Padma Hazarika of BJP won in this seat by defeating Praneswar Basumatary of INC by a margin of 1,818 votes which was 1.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Padma Hazarika of AGP won in this seat defeating Khemraj Chetri of CPIM by a margin of 12,793 votes which was 11.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 41.35% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 75. Sootea Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sootea are: Padma Hazarika (BJP), Praneswar Basumatary (INC), Anila Basumatary (VPI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.5%, while it was 72.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 75. Sootea constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 215. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

75. Sootea constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonitpur district of Assam: Charduar mouza in Rangapara thana and Murhadal, Chilabandha, Barbhagia and Nagsankar mouzas in Sootea thana in Tezpur sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sonitpur.

The total area covered by Sootea is 476 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sootea is: 26°47’27.2"N 92°59’14.6"E.

