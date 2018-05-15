GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Sorab Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's S Kumara Bangarappa Wins

Live election result of 116 Sorab constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sorab MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sorab Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's S Kumara Bangarappa Wins
Live election result of 116 Sorab constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sorab MLA.
Sorab (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,82,035 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 92,764 are male, 89,227 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP S.Kumara Bangarappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7209146.15%S.Kumara Bangarappa
JD(S)5880537.65%S.Madhu Bangarappa
INC2172113.91%Raju. M. Talluru
NOTA10390.67%Nota
AIMEP7480.48%Asadulla T.K(Asood)
IND7390.47%Shakunthala Shivamurthygowda
IND4160.27%Prakash Shivappa Talavar
IND3460.22%J.S Chidananda Gowda Jedageri
SWJI2890.19%H.B.Gangadharappa.Hunavalli

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,225 votes (15.04%) securing 41.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.07%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,053 votes (17.05%) registering 43.36% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.14%.

Check the table below for Sorab live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You