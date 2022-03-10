Soraon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Soraon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sudhir Kumar (JDL), Rakesh Kumar Gautam (IND), Anand Bharti (BSP), Geeta Shastri (Pasi) (SP), Manoj Kumar Pasi (INC), Anil Kumar Gautam (ASPKR), Dr. Jamuna Prasad Saroj (ADS), Pradeep Kumar Jatav (APOI), Ratnesh Kumar Chaudhari (PSAP), Rakesh Kumar (LSP), Lallan (AAP), Sita Ram (AIMIM).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.51%, which is 0.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Soraon results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.255 Soraon (सोरांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Soraon is part of Phulpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,74,569 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,608 were male and 1,71,935 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Soraon in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,93,564 eligible electors, of which 1,98,943 were male,1,66,787 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,484 eligible electors, of which 1,71,655 were male, 1,44,817 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Soraon in 2017 was 229. In 2012, there were 137 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj of ADAL won in this seat defeating Geeta Pasi of BSP by a margin of 17,735 which was 8.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 36.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satyaveer Munna of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Babu Lal ‘Bhawara’ of BSP by a margin of 13,301 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 255 Soraon Assembly segment of the 51. Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. Keshari Devi Patel of BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat defeating Pandhari Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Soraon are: Sudhir Kumar (JDL), Rakesh Kumar Gautam (IND), Anand Bharti (BSP), Geeta Shastri (Pasi) (SP), Manoj Kumar Pasi (INC), Anil Kumar Gautam (ASPKR), Dr. Jamuna Prasad Saroj (ADS), Pradeep Kumar Jatav (APOI), Ratnesh Kumar Chaudhari (PSAP), Rakesh Kumar (LSP), Lallan (AAP), Sita Ram (AIMIM).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.15%, while it was 58.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Soraon went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.255 Soraon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 368. In 2012, there were 316 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.255 Soraon comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Soraon, 4 Mauaima, Mau Aima Nagar Panchayat of 1 Soraon Tehsil; KC 1 Kernaepur, Panchayats 22 Buwapur, 23 Sarai Dattey, 24 Kusungur, 25 Sarai Liladhar Urf Baranpur, 26 Juganideeh, 27 Balkaranpur, 30 Sisai Sipah, 31 Vaksera, 33 Tikri, 34 Hasanpur Korari, 35 Varji, 37 Bajahi, 38 Raghunathpur, 39 Sikandra and 41 Mathura Urf Parandeeh of 2 Sikandra KC of 2 Phulpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Soraon constituency, which are: Phaphamau, Bishwavnathganj, Raniganj, Pratappur, Phulpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Soraon is approximately 371 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Soraon is: 25°37’59.9"N 81°57’10.8"E.

