Sorbhog Candidate List: Key Contests in Sorbhog Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sorbhog Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sorbhog seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP won from this seat beating Anurupa Hannan of INC by a margin of 19,526 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP won from this this constituency defeating A. Salim of AIUDF by a margin of 19,182 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency BOPF was ahead in the Sorbhog Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sorbhog constituency are: Sankar Chandra Das of BJP, Manoranjan Talukdar of CPI(M)