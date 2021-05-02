Sorbhog Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

40. Sorbhog (सोरभोग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Sorbhog is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,915 eligible electors, of which 1,17,406 were male, 1,10,503 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sorbhog in 2021 is 941.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,558 eligible electors, of which 1,03,458 were male, 93,100 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,186 eligible electors, of which 85,372 were male, 74,814 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sorbhog in 2016 was 1,201. In 2011, there were 920.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP won in this seat by defeating Anurupa Hannan of INC by a margin of 19,526 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP won in this seat defeating A. Salim of AIUDF by a margin of 19,182 votes which was 14.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BPF got the most votes in 40. Sorbhog Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sorbhog are: Manoranjan Talukdar (CPIM), Sankar Chandra Das (BJP), Devananda Das (JDU), Prakash Brahma (RPIA), Matiar Rahman (NRMPI), Santanu Mukherjee (PJP), Abdul Hannan (IND), Ikbal Hussain (IND), Dwipen Barman (IND), Faizan Nessa (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.18%, while it was 81.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 40. Sorbhog constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 231. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

40. Sorbhog constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Sorbhog thana (excluding Bijni and Ruposi mouzas; in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Sorbhog is 447 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sorbhog is: 26°34’31.8"N 90°55’16.7"E.

