Soumen Roy: Another BJP MLA Joins TMC Ahead of Bengal Bypolls, Says More to Come

A first time BJP MLA of Kaliyagunj, Soumen Roy, joined the ruling TMC on Saturday. It came as a shock to the BJP as it was not like the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ like others who left the party and gone back to the ruling TMC as Roy was from BJP who has changed side.

Soumen Roy said: “The BJP culture is not Bengal culture and they are playing divisive politics and I am not alone. Others will also come.”

Sources say TMC is eyeing more MLAs from North Bengal. As for TMC, the party is trying to win back North Bengal as it has not done well as expected in the election even after it got a thumping majority in the State. Out of 42 seats in the six districts of North Bengal, BJP won 25 seats.

On the other side, the Central government has given two ministers, Nishith Pramanik (a Rajbongshi face) and John Barla (a Tribal face) from this region to hold on to the vote bank. Both these ministers are trying to showcase through their Samman Yatra how much the Central government is serious about North Bengal’s development.

Even Barla has demanded a separate Union Territory and other BJP leaders have supported him.

Kunal Ghosh, the General Secretary of TMC, hinted a couple of days back that some BJP MLAs are in touch with the party to switch sides and likewise in one week three MLAs changed sides. Now, the number of BJP MLAs have come down to 71 from 77 though none of them resigned from their seats.

Samik Bhattacharya of BJP said, “We will also see how their MLAship remains. They are betraying common people and switching sides for other reasons.”

