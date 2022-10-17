'Sourav Being Deprived': Didi Bats for Dada, Urges PM to Allow Him to Contest for ICC Chief's Post

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her shock at Sourav Ganguly not getting renominated for the president’s post of the country’s cricket board even as Jay Shah was allowed a second term as secretary. She also stated that she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the former Indian skipper to contest for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief’s post.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson, who is on a four-day tour of north Bengal, on landing at Bagdogra airport on Monday said, “Sourav is our pride and he played well and also did well as an administrator. He was given the responsibility of board president for three years and he served that role very well. We do not know why then after completing the term, he was removed and the son of Amitbabu (son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah) remained there. We have no problem with him remaining as secretary of the BCCI but we want to know why Sourav was removed as BCCI president.”

She stressed that Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, etc, have represented India in the ICC and Sourav should as well.

Mamata said this has nothing to do with politics. She further said, “This is my humble regards and request to the Prime Minister to allow him to contest in ICC. He is being deprived. What is his fault?”

Observers say Sourav Ganguly, who is known as “Maharaj”, represents West Bengal’s identity and image. They added that Mamata batted for the southpaw batsman at the right time and never in the last two years had the TMC said anything against him even when there was a strong buzz that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Why is Bengal’s ambassador not Sourav but Shah Rukh Khan, if she (Mamata) feels so much for Sourav? They are unnecessarily trying to bring politics into this.”

When news first broke that Sourav would not continue as BCCI president, Trinamool leaders had spoken up for him, and now Mamata has joined in as well.

The former India captain said last week that he may contest for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

According to people close to Sourav, he wants to remain in cricket administration, and then possibly take the next step after considering all options.

The TMC is expected to raise the issue of “depriving Sourav” to attack the BJP, observers said.

