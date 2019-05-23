English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new South Delhi (दक्षिण दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new South Delhi (दक्षिण दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. South Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of South Delhi is 85.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,07,000 votes which was 9.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ramesh Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 93,219 votes which was 12.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from South Delhi was: Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,05,299 men, 7,47,322 women and 127 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest South Delhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of South Delhi is: 28.4856 77.1945
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); দক্ষিণ দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); દક્ષિણ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); தெற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); దక్షణ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); സൗത്ത് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Ramesh Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 93,219 votes which was 12.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
South Delhi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Harsh Nath Verma
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar
IND
--
--
Roshan Kumar Choudhary
IND
--
--
Nausha Khan
IND
--
--
Birju Nayak
INC
--
--
Vijender
BSP
--
--
Siddhant Gautam
VPI
--
--
Dalbir Singh Malik
SSRD
--
--
Dilip Kumar
PRISM
--
--
Jitendra Sharma
AIFB
--
--
D K Chopra
HBP
--
--
Aditya Kumar Naveen
RJAP
--
--
Sandeep Gupta
RRP
--
--
Sobran Singh Chauhan
PPI(D)
--
--
Dr. Mahender Singh Churiyana
BINP
--
--
Mathews
NYP
--
--
Navanit
ABJS
--
--
Desh Kumar
AKAP
--
--
Deepak Kumar
MKVP
--
--
Mohan Kumar Gupta
PVSP
--
--
Rajendra Prasad Gupta
AAAP
--
--
Raghav Chadha
JSMP
--
--
Sumedha Bodh
JMBP
--
--
Suman Yadav
PPOI
--
--
K Roshan Kumar
PBI
--
--
Ram Khilawan
BJP
--
--
Ramesh Bidhuri
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from South Delhi was: Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,05,299 men, 7,47,322 women and 127 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest South Delhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of South Delhi is: 28.4856 77.1945
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); দক্ষিণ দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); દક્ષિણ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); தெற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); దక్షణ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); സൗത്ത് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results