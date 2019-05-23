South Goa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mormugao): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name INC Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha INC Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha LEADING

South Goa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 94290 46.93% Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha Leading BJP 90691 45.14% Adv. Narendra Sawaikar AAAP 10969 5.46% Elvis Gomes NOTA 2551 1.27% Nota IND 823 0.41% Mayur Khanconkar SHS 818 0.41% Rakhi Amit Naik IND 756 0.38% Dr. Kalidas Prakash Vaingankar

2. South Goa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Goa in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.3%. The estimated literacy level of South Goa is 87.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adv Narendra Keshav Sawaikar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,330 votes which was 7.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,516 votes which was 4.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.28% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.96% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from South Goa was: Adv Narendra Keshav Sawaikar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,72,438 men, 2,72,898 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of South Goa is: 15.1164 73.9486Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण गोवा, गोवा (Hindi); দক্ষিণ গোয়া, গোয়া় (Bengali); दक्षिण गोवा, गोवा (Marathi); દક્ષિણ ગોવા, ગોવા (Gujarati); கிழக்கு கோவா, கோவா (Tamil); దక్క్షణ గోవా, గోవా (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಗೋವಾ, ಗೋವಾ (Kannada); സൗത്ത് ഗോവ, ഗോവ (Malayalam).