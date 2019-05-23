English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Goa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mormugao): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new South Goa (दक्षिण गोवा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. South Goa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Goa in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.3%. The estimated literacy level of South Goa is 87.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adv Narendra Keshav Sawaikar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,330 votes which was 7.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,516 votes which was 4.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.28% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.96% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from South Goa was: Adv Narendra Keshav Sawaikar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,72,438 men, 2,72,898 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest South Goa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of South Goa is: 15.1164 73.9486
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण गोवा, गोवा (Hindi); দক্ষিণ গোয়া, গোয়া় (Bengali); दक्षिण गोवा, गोवा (Marathi); દક્ષિણ ગોવા, ગોવા (Gujarati); கிழக்கு கோவா, கோவா (Tamil); దక్క్షణ గోవా, గోవా (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಗೋವಾ, ಗೋವಾ (Kannada); സൗത്ത് ഗോവ, ഗോവ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha
Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha
South Goa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
INC
94290
46.93%
Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha
BJP
90691
45.14%
Adv. Narendra Sawaikar
AAAP
10969
5.46%
Elvis Gomes
NOTA
2551
1.27%
Nota
IND
823
0.41%
Mayur Khanconkar
SHS
818
0.41%
Rakhi Amit Naik
IND
756
0.38%
Dr. Kalidas Prakash Vaingankar
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
