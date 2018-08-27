South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Bypoll Results Live: Conrad Sangma Wins, UDP Ahead in Ranikor

Thank you #SouthTura for believing in NPP and me. pic.twitter.com/El0fLdO0W5 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 27, 2018

Congratulations to @SangmaConrad the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and President of #NPP for winning South Tura by-election by a huge margin. #Meghalayabypoll #MeghalayaPoll @nppmeghalaya — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 27, 2018

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma won the South Tura Assembly by-election on Monday by over 8,400 votes after defeating his nearest Congress rival Charlotte W Momin.On the other hand, UDP candidate Pious Marwein is leading over NPP candidate Martin M Danggo by over 3,390 votes in Ranikor Assembly seat.Conrad Sangma contested from the South Tura seat as the ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate. Former Congress MLA Martin M Danggo, who resigned from the Assembly, was NPP candidate for Ranikor.With Sangma's win the National People's Party has levelled its tally at 20 with the opposition Congress in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. The NPP is heading a six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state.The NPP president secured a total of 13,656 votes of the 22,200 plus total votes polled in South Tura. His closest rival of the Congress, Charlotte W Momin, got 8,421 votes, the CEO said.Besides the NPP, the MDA also has the support of the BJP (2), NCP (1) along with the regional parties - United Democratic Party (7), the Peoples Democratic Front (4), the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (2) and 2 Independents.In the Ranikor Assembly seat, the United Democratic Party candidate Pious Marwein is leading. Danggo, who was elected on a Congress ticket for the fifth time in March, resigned in June this year to join the ruling NPP.Addressing reporters on Sunday, Sangma had said he was confident of winning the South Tura Assembly bypollSangma, who was sworn in as chief minister in March, had to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. His sister Agatha Sangma had resigned from South Tura in July to pave way for him to contest the election.The Ranikor bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Martin M Danggo from the seat. Danggo switched over to the NPP from the Congress after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, led by Sangma, upgraded the Ranikor administrative unit into a civil sub-division. He is hoping to retain the constituency for the sixth consecutive time.Taking a dig at opposition Congress, which fielded debutants Charlotte W Momin from South Tura and Jackiush Sangma from Ranikor, the CM had said the results will reflect the "kind of situation the party is going through" at present."...if you look carefully at the entire election process, whether in South Tura or Ranikor, the Congress is nowhere in the fight," he said yesterday outside Raj Bhavan, following the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Tathagata Roy.Asked about United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from Ranikor, Pius Marwein, the chief minister said political equations in the ruling dispensation will not change as the UDP is a constituent of the NPP-led coalition in the state.Currently, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People's Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement.