South Tura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Confident of Win
Conrad Sangma, who was sworn in as Meghalaya chief minister in March, has to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. By-elections to South Tura and Ranikor Assembly seats were held on August 23.
File photo of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (PTI)
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was confident of winning the South Tura Assembly bypoll on Monday, adding that the ruling National People's Party (NPP) would also win the Ranikor Assembly by-election.
By-elections to South Tura and Ranikor Assembly seats were held on August 23.
Sangma, who was sworn in as chief minister in March, has to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. His sister Agatha Sangma resigned from South Tura in July to pave way for him to contest the election.
The Ranikor bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Martin M Danggo from the seat. Danggo switched over to the NPP from the Congress after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, led by Sangma, upgraded the Ranikor administrative unit into a civil sub-division. He is hoping to retain the constituency for the sixth consecutive time.
"I am confident that the people of South Tura and Ranikor have reposed their faith on the NPP. Our performance speaks for itself," the chief minister told PTI.
Taking a dig at opposition Congress, which fielded debutants Charlotte W Momin from South Tura and Jackiush Sangma from Ranikor, the CM said the results will reflect the "kind of situation the party is going through" at present.
"...if you look carefully at the entire election process, whether in South Tura or Ranikor, the Congress is nowhere in the fight," he said yesterday outside Raj Bhavan, following the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Tathagata Roy.
Asked about United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from Ranikor, Pius Marwein, the chief minister said political equations in the ruling dispensation will not change as the UDP is a constituent of the NPP-led coalition in the state.
"Whether the UDP wins or the NPP, it will still be a victory of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and we are happy about that. This is the beauty of democracy," he added.
Currently, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People's Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement.
