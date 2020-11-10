Southern Angami-1 Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Southern Angami-1 Assembly constituency in the state of Nagaland are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Southern Angami-1 is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Nagaland where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Southern Angami-1 was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are three candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Southern Angami-1 seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Southern Angami-1 constituency: Seyievilie Peter Zashumo (Independent), Medo Yhokha (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), Kikovi Kirha (Naga Peoples Front)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.