English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Announces First Candidate for Madhya Pradesh
The SP and the BSP alliance had last month announced an electoral pact to fight Lok Sabha election in MP and Uttarakhand besides Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced its first candidate in Madhya Pradesh as part of its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party to contest unitedly in that state.
"The SP has announced Ratiram Bansal as its candidate on Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh," party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.
The SP and the BSP alliance had last month announced an electoral pact to fight Lok Sabha election in MP and Uttarakhand besides Uttar Pradesh.
The SP will contest on three seats — Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho — while the BSP will field candidates on the remaining 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the SP and the BSP will contest 37 and 38 seats respectively, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).
The parties will hold a series of joint rallies, with the first scheduled to be held on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband town, where SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD supremo Ajit Singh will address the gathering.
"The SP has announced Ratiram Bansal as its candidate on Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh," party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.
The SP and the BSP alliance had last month announced an electoral pact to fight Lok Sabha election in MP and Uttarakhand besides Uttar Pradesh.
The SP will contest on three seats — Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho — while the BSP will field candidates on the remaining 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the SP and the BSP will contest 37 and 38 seats respectively, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).
The parties will hold a series of joint rallies, with the first scheduled to be held on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband town, where SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD supremo Ajit Singh will address the gathering.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Need to Know
- 2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant
- Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demanding Climate Change Action
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results