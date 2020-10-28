SP-backed Prakash Bajaj's Candidature to Rajya Sabha Seat from UP Gets Cancelled

In another turn of events in the Rajya Sabha Elections to the ten seats from Uttar Pradesh, the candidature of Prakash Bajaj, which had been backed by the Samajwadi Party, has been cancelled with some 'anomalies' being cited in his nomination form.

The development has come after five of the 10 BSP MLAs who had proposed Ramji Gautam as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha had withdrawn their support on Wednesday, saying their signatures were forged. His nomination was found valid.

Bajaj said he would approach the High Court in the matter. If the matter is not taken up in court, there will no voting for the Rajya sabha seats.

He said there was no fault in his paper which could have resulted in the cancellation. "I had filed all the answers to the objections. There was no concealing of fact from my side," he said.

He mentioned a clerical error, which he said had already been rectified as per the direction of the returning officer. "The name of prastavak (proponent) was incorrectly mentioned, but his signature and number were correct. As per the law, error in a name cannot be the basis of the cancellation," he said, and alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and that his answers were overlooked.

Bajaj said that instead, the nomination of Gautam ought to have been cancelled, as the proposers had said that they did not sign the affidavit.

"The point raised by the Returning Officer validating the nomination of BSP candidate was wrong, it was liable to be rejected. The MLAs came in person and claimed in front of the RO that they didn’t sign the affidavit. I had full support of the SP, as the party chief wants to bring youngsters into politics and that is why he is always making an effort. The RO is not considering laws and Supreme Court judgement, he should resign,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha polls took an interesting turn on Tuesday after a mysterious eleventh candidate - Prakash Bajaj - was found to have filed the nomination as an independent candidate. However, on Wednesday, the entire matter took a new turn with five MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party rebelling against the BSP Rajya Sabha candidate Ramji Gautam. These MLAs had allegedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday at the party’s new office in Lucknow.

The five BSP MLAs, namely Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Rainee, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind and Givind Jatav, reached the UP assembly to take back their names as ‘Prastavak’ of the BSP candidate Ramji Gautam.

The BJP so far has officially fielded eight candidates, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi.