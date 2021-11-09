SP, BJP are Communal and Casteist; Complement Each Other: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, has stated that taking out Rath Yatra with those seeking tickets in Assembly polls won’t make an SP government in the State. The BSP chief also said that Samajwadi Party and BJP were deliberately polarising things ahead of the elections for their vested interests.

In a press conference organised at BSP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “It is evident that as elections are near and political parties are trying in their own way to woo people by making promises which are far from reality. The BJP governments at the Centre and State are laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects, it seems that this will continue till elections.”

“The BSP believes in delivering and it was evident during the four times when the BSP government was in power. The way prices have been increased, people are not going to forget that. Due to fear of loss in the Assembly elections, the government reduced petrol prices but they will take it back with interest after elections are over,” stated BSP chief.

Attacking the SP and UP BJP Government, the BSP chief alleged that it was a fixed match between the two parties to polarise the elections. “People of UP should also be alert as BJP is trying to deviate people from failures of the government. They are raising issues like Jinnah and Ayodhya and other similar issues to polarise the elections. Both the parties have fixed the match as they want to benefit each other from this polarisation. However, people are now aware of this. BSP believes that people will not take this anymore. Both SP and BJP are communal and casteist and they compliment each other. When SP is in power, BJP gets strong but when BSP is in power BJP gets weak.”

“Taking out Rath Yatra with those seeking tickets and some media coverage will not make your government. If someone wanted to see the public support then they should have seen it on 9th October when lakhs of people had come," said Mayawati as she attacked SP chief who is taking out a State-wide Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra.

“The Purvanchal Express, Kushinagar Airport and Jewar Airport etc are the projects which were originally planned by the BSP government, but the BJP is taking credit now. The work would have started on these long back if the Congress government at the Centre had not created hurdles then,” said Mayawati.

On the question of if she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections, Mayawati said, “It is not necessary that if Yogi and Akhilesh are doing something then I will also do it. How can you compare me with them?”

The BSP chief once again stated that her party will not be forging any alliance with any political party and will contest the 2022 elections on its own.

On the issue of BSP MLAs and leaders switching over to SP, Mayawati said, “Had they been big leaders with a good following, why would I have thrown them out? They are all people who were suspended from the party and also BSP workers never switch sides with such leaders.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.