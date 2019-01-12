SP-BSP Alliance LIVE: Respecting Mayawati Same as Respecting Akhilesh Yadav, SP Chief Tells Cadres

Mayawati-Akhilesh Alliance LIVE: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced their tie-up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, clarifying that they will contest on 38 seats each. The press conference, held at Lucknow’s Hotel Taj, was the first Yadav addressed since his 2017 joint presser with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the assembly elections.
This will be exactly after 25 years that both the parties will be coming together to contest the elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram had joined hands to contest the elections and registered a massive victory.
Jan 12, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Alliance | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday the SP-BSP announcing an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I welcome the alliance of the SP and the BSP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Banerjee tweeted.
This is Beginning of BJP's End: Tejashwi Yadav | “BJP ki haar ki shuruwat Uttar Pradesh aur Bihar se ho chuki hai (the Mayawati-Akhilesh alliance has marked the end of BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” RJD's Tejashwi Yadav told ANI on SP-BSP tie-up ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Jan 12, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)
RLD 'Unhappy' With Seat Share | It has now come to light that the seat-sharing is now final as Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal has raised objections. Mayawati announced earlier in the day that they have left two seats for other parties. Miffed with their decision, sources have told CNN-News18 that RLD will reach out to Akhilesh Yadav on seat share. "The numbers are not final, we are still negotiating with the alliance. Two seats are for 'others'. RLD is a partner, we fought with SP in Kairana. We will get more seats. Mayawati is unlikely to be flexible and give up any of her 38 seats, so we will reach out to Akhilesh. We may get more seats from SP's kitty," a source close to RLD said.
Jan 12, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Kamal Nath on SP-BSP Alliance | Even as Mayawati hit out at Congress over Bofors and corruption, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said that there was a need of alliance in the entire country. "BJP got only 31% vote in 2014 and claimed it was people's mandate, this happened due to split in votes," he said.
Jan 12, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)
Celebrations have reached Varanasi. Party members are burst crackers and dancing to welcome the alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Varanasi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) & Samajwadi Party (SP) party workers celebrate after BSP Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announce to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections together. pic.twitter.com/j27dEbd3m9
'SP-BSP Tie-up, a Desperate Effort for Survival' | Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance as "a desperate effort for survival". “The SP BSP alliance is for their survival, it’s not in the interest of the country or Uttar Pradesh,” he said at media briefing on the second day of BJP’s national council meet in Delhi. Prasad exuded confidence that the BJP will sweep the polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Jan 12, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
"We will contest 2019 election in alliance. This will be a new political revolution. We have buried the hatchet and decided to come together," says BSP chief Mayawati.
Akhilesh on Maya for PM | When CNN-News18 asked if Akhilesh would support Mayawati for PM, he replied, "UP has always given a PM, and we will be happy if there is another prime minister from the state."
Jan 12, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav says that BJP can do their conspiracies, but we have to be alert. Replying to CNN-News18, Mayawati says that the SP-BSP alliance is not limited to Lok Sabha polls but will continue for UP polls and other elections as well.
Jan 12, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
Maya's Disrespect Will Be My Disrespect: Akhilesh | "The alliance was on my mind since the day BJP leaders made obscene comments on Mayawati ji. But instead of punishing them, BJP gave big ministries to those leaders. From today onwards, all the SP workers should know that disrespect of Mayawati ji, will be my disrespect," says Akhilesh.
Jan 12, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the SP-BSP alliance.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav address press conference, he says that casteism has taken all over and now BJP leaders have not even left Gods. "Even accident victims are asked their caste first. It's total chaos in the country.SP and BSP have come together to get people rid of misrule of BJP," he says, adding that innocent people are being killed in encounters. Interestingly, the former UP CM is reading from a statement, which is quite unusual as he is mostly seen addressing without refering to papers or is often impromptu.
Jan 12, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
Yogi Adityanath on SP-BSP Alliance | As Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announce their tie-up for Lok Sabha elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that there are alliances being formed to over throw PM Modi "because he is running a corruption-free and stable government".
Jan 12, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
Jan 12, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
Mayawati Calls Shivpal's Party 'BJP's Proxy Outfit' | BSP chief Mayawati slams party of estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav as "BJP's proxy outfit". "I request to all the leaders of BSP and SP to be aware of party run by Shivpal and other parties which are run by BJP from background. Shivpal Yadav had recently launched Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). "People should ignore these parties which are proxy of BJP," she adds.
Jan 12, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)
SP-BSP Seat Share | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight on 38 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) on 38, while two seats have been reserved. Rest two, Amethi and Rae Bareli are for Congress.
Jan 12, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
Mayawati Talks SP-BSP About Seat Share | "Now, our party has decided not to forge an alliance with Congress anywhere in the country. Looking at our past experience, when it comes to SP and BSP, our votes get consolidated successfully. And that's why, we have decided to tie-up with SP. We believe that we will dethrone BJP at the Centre, provided that BJP does not go for tampering with EVMs like before. The seat share has also been finalised between SP and BSP," says Mayawati.
Jan 12, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
Mayawati Says SP Lost UP Polls Due to Cong Alliance | "Our prior experience with Congress has not been good. Our votes get transferred to other parties instead of Congress. In such a scenario, Congress gains from us but our own percentage dips. In last 2017 state assembly elections, even Samajwadi Party lost due to their alliance with Congress," says Mayawati
Jan 12, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)
Mayawati hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says that it's "undeclared emergency in BJP rule". "It was declared emergency during Congress rule, today it's undeclared emergency in BJP rule," she says durinf SP-BSP presser.
Jan 12, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
Mayawati Spells Outs Reasons for Excluding Congress from SP-BSP Alliance | "Why we didn't take Congress in alliance? Let me tell you post independence, Congress was at Centre and in many states. Even then corruption, poverty were rampant. Congress and BJP at Centre are one of the same things. Both the parties have done defence embezzlement in their tenure. Cong lost due to Bofors, BJP will lose because of Rafale," says Mayawati during SP-BSP tie-up presser.
Jan 12, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Congress Lost UP in Byelections: Maya | Mayawati says that the SP-BSP alliance is a tie-up of poor, workers, traders, youth, women, backwards, Dalits, and religious minorities. She further attacks Congress and says that the grand old party has lost deposit in by-elections.
Jan 12, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
Mayawati on State Guest House Episode | "We had pursued on the mission of late Kanshi Ram. In 1993, we had got in alliance with the Samajwadi party. Though, it could not last long because of some reasons, including the state guest house episode. But we have buried the past and decided to come together," says Mayawati during the SP-BSP alliance presser.
Jan 12, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)
"People were badly hit due to the BJP in 1990s. Today also the public is angry due to non-fulfillment of promises," says BSP chief Mayawati during SP-BSP alliance announcement.
Jan 12, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Mayawati begins the press conference, saying: “In 1993, the then BSP chief Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav contested together and won the UP polls. The BSP is determined to follow in the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar and give the same results this time.”
Jan 12, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)
Both Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have reached Hotel Taj in Lucknow to make the formal announcement of SP-BSP alliance. Press Conference to start any minute now.
Jan 12, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)
'Ab Ki Baar Maya Aur Akhilesh' | Supporters are raising slogans outside the Akhilesh-Mayawati presser venue. Chants of ‘Darpan jaisa saaf hai Janata ka aadesh, maang raha hai desh, ab ke Maya aur Akhilesh’, ‘Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati zindabaad’ and ‘Bua-Bhatija zindabaad’ can be heard outside Hotel Taj.
Jan 12, 2019 11:59 am (IST)
The announcement comes ahead of Mayawati’s birthday on January 15 though both the leaders are expected to share the stage on the day to give out a message of unity among their respective cadres. Yadav’s wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav also shares her birthday with the BSP chief.
Yadav and Mayawati had given their “in principle” approval to the alliance, which has shut its doors to the Congress in the state. Sources had told News18 that both SP and BSP are planning to contest on 37 seats each out of the 80 on offer in Uttar Pradesh and plan to leave just two – Rae Bareli and Amethi- the bastions of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the Congress, an offer that the grand old party is unlikely to accept.
According to BJP’s own calculations, an SP-BSP alliance may cost the party at least 25-30 seats in the state in the general elections. The BJP and its allies had won 73 of the 80 seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections. The mahagathbandhan arithmetic had worked in the bypolls as a consolidation of OBC, Dalit and Muslim votes powered joint opposition candidates to victory in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana last year.
Akhilesh, in fact, had accused the Centre of a “political witch-hunt” after reports that he may face a CBI probe in a case of illegal mining. The development came the same day the SP and Mayawati-led BSP indicated their intent to join hands in Uttar Pradesh.
Mayawati had then called Akhilesh and asked him to “not be shaken by such gimmicks”, emphasising that she stood in his support. The BSP chief also alleged that like the Congress, the ruling BJP was "misusing" the government machinery to "trap" its opponents in false cases.
"The CBI raids and later the threat of quizzing by the CBI in a mining scam is nothing but political animosity of the BJP. Such petty politics and political conspiracy are not new for the BJP. The people of the country have understood it and they will teach the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls," she said in a press release.