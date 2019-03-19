English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP-BSP Announce Alliance for 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Seats
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided a third front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday announced they would contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in alliance.
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided a third front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.
"Secularism is about to end in the country. Those who call themselves chowkidars can go to any length, and peddle lies, to cling on to power," he alleged.
He claimed only the SP-BSP alliance was strong enough to stop the BJP from winning over 5-7 seats in Maharashtra.
Attacking the Congress, Azmi said the main opposition party had made Muslims, Dalits and the backward classes "helpless", as there was no third alternative available for
people.
"However, after our decision to contest all 48 seats, a third front will be available. We represent 85-90 per cent of society," he claimed.
Azmi said discussions on the seat-sharing formula was yet to begin between the two parties and a committee had been formed to take it forward.
The formula would be announced in two to three days, he asserted.
He added that no other party had approached them as yet to be part of the alliance.
BSP MP Ashok Siddharth alleged the Congress' policies for Muslims, Dalits and backward classes remained on paper and could not penetrate to the ground level, adding that the SP-BSP will ensure these policies reach the common man.
Siddharth said BSP chief Mayawati will address a public rally in Nagpur on April 5 and the party would also request SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to be part of it.
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided a third front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.
"Secularism is about to end in the country. Those who call themselves chowkidars can go to any length, and peddle lies, to cling on to power," he alleged.
He claimed only the SP-BSP alliance was strong enough to stop the BJP from winning over 5-7 seats in Maharashtra.
Attacking the Congress, Azmi said the main opposition party had made Muslims, Dalits and the backward classes "helpless", as there was no third alternative available for
people.
"However, after our decision to contest all 48 seats, a third front will be available. We represent 85-90 per cent of society," he claimed.
Azmi said discussions on the seat-sharing formula was yet to begin between the two parties and a committee had been formed to take it forward.
The formula would be announced in two to three days, he asserted.
He added that no other party had approached them as yet to be part of the alliance.
BSP MP Ashok Siddharth alleged the Congress' policies for Muslims, Dalits and backward classes remained on paper and could not penetrate to the ground level, adding that the SP-BSP will ensure these policies reach the common man.
Siddharth said BSP chief Mayawati will address a public rally in Nagpur on April 5 and the party would also request SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to be part of it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli Should Be Grateful RCB Haven't Sacked Him as Captain - Gambhir
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Katrina Kaif Buys New Range Rover Vogue LWB SE SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results