SP-BSP Chiefs Likely to Begin Campaigning for Phase One of Lok Sabha Polls from Meerut

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are geared up to start the campaign for the first phase of voting on April 11. Joint public rallies of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati are on the cards in parts of western Uttar Pradesh. The joint rallies are expected to boost the cadres of both the parties for the upcoming polls.The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally in the SP-BSP alliance, will also be a part of the joint rallies in western Uttar Pradesh. The RLD is geared up to put up a strong fight on the three seats of Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura.The joint rallies of the alliance in Uttar Pradesh are expected to start with Meerut constituency, considered as the heart of western Uttar Pradesh. The constituencies going for polls in the first phase on April 11 are all located in close proximity to Meerut.While speaking to media on Sunday, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had said the leaders of the SP-BSP alliance would stick to their policies and schedules for the joint rallies would be announced soon. As per sources, top brass of the SP and BSP are finalising the candidates for the constituencies going for polls in the first phase.The campaigning of the SP-BSP alliance is expected to begin once the candidate list for Uttar Pradesh and few other states is finalised. The BSP will be contesting on 38 seats, while the SP will be fielding candidates on 37 seats. The RLD will be fielding candidates on three constituencies, while two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were said to be left out for the Congress, without any pre-poll understanding.Meanwhile, there were also unconfirmed reports of Congress also giving a ‘walk-over’ to biggies of SP-BSP alliance as a ‘return-gift’. However, this was yet to be confirmed at Congress party’s end.