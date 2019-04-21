English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP-BSP Combine a 'Flop Show', Will Fall Apart Very Soon, Says Shivpal Yadav
Shivpal, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from here, said people of Firozabad invited him and based on their interest decided to contest from the seat.
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Firozabad (UP): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has called the SP-BSP ‘mahagathbandhan’ “a flop show”.
“The SP-BSP alliance is a flop show. It has taken shape only for convenience as they knew their existence was threatened. Otherwise they have been sworn enemies for the past 25 years. Now, how come they have come together?” Shivpal said, addressing an election meeting here.
“This is opportunism at its best. In the last Lok Sabha, the BSP won zero seats. Now if you multiply any numbers with zero, then the result will always be zero. This coalition will fall apart very soon,” he said.
Shivpal, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from here, said people of Firozabad invited him and based on their interest decided to contest from the seat.
Attacking the BJPs government at the Centre, Shivpal said no one had seen "ache din" as was promised.
“False promises were made and nothing was done or delivered at the ground-level. Till my last breath, I will serve the people and work for their welfare.”
He appealed to the voters to render their support by pressing the 'chaabi' (key) button on April 23, the voting day for the constituency.
“The SP-BSP alliance is a flop show. It has taken shape only for convenience as they knew their existence was threatened. Otherwise they have been sworn enemies for the past 25 years. Now, how come they have come together?” Shivpal said, addressing an election meeting here.
“This is opportunism at its best. In the last Lok Sabha, the BSP won zero seats. Now if you multiply any numbers with zero, then the result will always be zero. This coalition will fall apart very soon,” he said.
Shivpal, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from here, said people of Firozabad invited him and based on their interest decided to contest from the seat.
Attacking the BJPs government at the Centre, Shivpal said no one had seen "ache din" as was promised.
“False promises were made and nothing was done or delivered at the ground-level. Till my last breath, I will serve the people and work for their welfare.”
He appealed to the voters to render their support by pressing the 'chaabi' (key) button on April 23, the voting day for the constituency.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Drove an Electric Car for 1 Lakh Km and Saved Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fuel Cost – Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five RCB-CSK Encounters
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4 Comparison Review: Which is the Better SUV?
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results