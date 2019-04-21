Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SP-BSP Combine a 'Flop Show', Will Fall Apart Very Soon, Says Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from here, said people of Firozabad invited him and based on their interest decided to contest from the seat.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
SP-BSP Combine a 'Flop Show', Will Fall Apart Very Soon, Says Shivpal Yadav
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Image: Getty Images)
Firozabad (UP): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has called the SP-BSP ‘mahagathbandhan’ “a flop show”.

“The SP-BSP alliance is a flop show. It has taken shape only for convenience as they knew their existence was threatened. Otherwise they have been sworn enemies for the past 25 years. Now, how come they have come together?” Shivpal said, addressing an election meeting here.

“This is opportunism at its best. In the last Lok Sabha, the BSP won zero seats. Now if you multiply any numbers with zero, then the result will always be zero. This coalition will fall apart very soon,” he said.

Shivpal, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from here, said people of Firozabad invited him and based on their interest decided to contest from the seat.

Attacking the BJPs government at the Centre, Shivpal said no one had seen "ache din" as was promised.

“False promises were made and nothing was done or delivered at the ground-level. Till my last breath, I will serve the people and work for their welfare.”
He appealed to the voters to render their support by pressing the 'chaabi' (key) button on April 23, the voting day for the constituency.
