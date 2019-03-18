SP-BSP Start Ground-level Preparations for April 19 Joint Rally on Mulayam’s Turf

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have started the ground-level preparations for their joint rally slated to take place on April 19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.It is being speculated that BSP chief Mayawati and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will share the dais after a gap of nearly two decades.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh are also expected to be a part of this mega rally, which will underline the message of bonhomie among the cadres of both parties in order to achieve a smoother transfer of votes in the upcoming elections.On Sunday, a joint programme of SP and BSP workers was held in Mainpuri in which SP’s in-charge for the district Tej Pratap Yadav and BSP in-charge for west UP Shamshuddin Raeen were present.The main agenda of the ‘Sanyukta Karyakarta Sammelan’ (joint workers meet) was to pass on the message of brotherhood and to further strengthen the affinity between the BSP and SP cadres in the constituencies of Kishni, Bhongaon, Karhal and Mainpuri.Speaking to the media Tej Pratap said, “We will be using common flags, posters, banners and other publicity materials in order to boost the bonhomie between the party workers. All the publicity material will also carry pictures of the senior leaders of the allied parties. People here have already started using caps and banners of both the parties. Also, many joint rallies and programmes have been scheduled after Holi in all the assembly seats under Mainpuri constituency.”On the question of his candidature, Pratap said, “The decision will be made by the party leadership and announced soon. At the moment I have been designated to take up the task of ensuring our leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s win with huge margin.”The allied SP-BSP will be contesting on 37 and 38 seats respectively, and its smaller ally the RLD will be fielding candidates in 3 constituencies in the states.The party chiefs Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav decided to leave out the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for the Congress, after excluding them from the alliance.The Congress party in return announced that it will not contest on seven seats including Mainpuri and Kannauj from where Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dimple Yadav are expected to contest.