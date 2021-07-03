SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Making Mockery of UP Zila Panchayat Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday lashed out at the ruling BJP hours after the results of zila panchayat chairman posts elections were announced on Saturday. The BJP has bagged 67 out of 75 seats while SP managed to get only six.

Alleging foul play by the BJP with the help of administration in many districts, Yadav said, “Today in the election of District Panchayat Presidents, the ruling party has made a mockery of free and fair elections. Never seen such a disgraceful face of power. To convert its defeat into victory, BJP used force with the help of police and administration to kidnap voters, stop them from voting and forcefully got the members to vote in their favour. Samajwadi workers were manhandled when they raised their voice against BJP’s rigging."

“It is strange that while most of the results came in favour of Samajwadi Party in the election of Zilla Panchayat members and BJP had faced a defeat, now BJP has come to a majority in the election of District Panchayat Presidents by rigging on the strength of power. The complicity of the administrative officials has also come to the fore. Administrative officers should remember that strict action will be taken against those found indulging in suspicious activities in favour of the ruling party in violation of service rules," he added.

The SP chief also alleged that despite submitting a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner, Panchayati Raj no action was taken. “The dictatorship of the ruling party was visible in the election of district panchayat presidents in Uttar Pradesh. A pro-Samajwadi Party Panchayat member Arun Rawat was kidnapped in the state capital Lucknow. The Samajwadi Party Presidential candidate Vijay Laxmi was made to sit in the office of DM and her husband MLA Ambareesh Pushkar was also prevented from meeting her. Samajwadi Party workers and women were manhandled when they protested," he said.

Further attacking the BJP, the SP chief said, “In the election for the post of Zila Panchayat President of Prayagraj, the people of the BJP violated the secrecy of voting by installing electronic devices at the polling station. Despite the order of the court in district Firozabad, 6 voters were stopped."

“In the year 2022, the public is ready to give the answer to the BJP for rigging the election of the post of District Panchayat President today. Democracy will be restored only after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government and only then justice will be done to the people," he said.

