SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Nishad Party, JP(S) in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday inducted two more political outfits, known for their strong political influence on some of Uttar Pradesh’s backward communities.The two parties - NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in a press conference on Tuesday announced that they will be joining the grand opposition alliance in the state.The NISHAD party is headed by Sanjay Nishad, the father of Pravin Nishad who had won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat on an SP ticket in the 2018 by-polls.The win had been remarkable, as Gorakhpur was considered a bastion of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who had represented the parliamentary constituency several times before.The Sanjay Chauhan-led Janwadi Party (Socialist), meanwhile, holds the key to the Chauhan community, which is an extremely backward OBC segment.The community is said to have a significant presence in the Eastern part of the state.“I am happy that whenever we needed the support of both the parties and their workers, they have helped us in taking our socialist movement forward,” said the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.The effort by SP chief is being seen as an attempt to stitch alliances with smaller parties in an effort to get their caste arithmetic correct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Speaking at the press conference Sanjay Nishad said, “Our constitution, youth and farmers’ futures are in grave danger. People voted for a jumlebaz party cause of their false promises. Modi and Yogi promised many things forNishad community but nothing was done. The Nishad community will now give full support to the SP BSP alliance in all the state.”Meanwhile, the JP(S) chief, Sanjay Chauhan said, “The BJP made SC and OBCs fight among themselves to take their vote. If they really want to give our right they should give reservation on the basis of fresh census. I am sure that the way Akhilesh Yadav is giving respect to all the backwards, he will definitely win.”