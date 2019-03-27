English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Nishad Party, JP(S) in UP
The two parties - NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in a press conference on Tuesday announced that they will be joining the grand opposition alliance in the state.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday inducted two more political outfits, known for their strong political influence on some of Uttar Pradesh’s backward communities.
The two parties - NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in a press conference on Tuesday announced that they will be joining the grand opposition alliance in the state.
The NISHAD party is headed by Sanjay Nishad, the father of Pravin Nishad who had won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat on an SP ticket in the 2018 by-polls.
The win had been remarkable, as Gorakhpur was considered a bastion of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who had represented the parliamentary constituency several times before.
The Sanjay Chauhan-led Janwadi Party (Socialist), meanwhile, holds the key to the Chauhan community, which is an extremely backward OBC segment.
The community is said to have a significant presence in the Eastern part of the state.
“I am happy that whenever we needed the support of both the parties and their workers, they have helped us in taking our socialist movement forward,” said the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.
The effort by SP chief is being seen as an attempt to stitch alliances with smaller parties in an effort to get their caste arithmetic correct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking at the press conference Sanjay Nishad said, “Our constitution, youth and farmers’ futures are in grave danger. People voted for a jumlebaz party cause of their false promises. Modi and Yogi promised many things for
Nishad community but nothing was done. The Nishad community will now give full support to the SP BSP alliance in all the state.”
Meanwhile, the JP(S) chief, Sanjay Chauhan said, “The BJP made SC and OBCs fight among themselves to take their vote. If they really want to give our right they should give reservation on the basis of fresh census. I am sure that the way Akhilesh Yadav is giving respect to all the backwards, he will definitely win.”
The two parties - NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) in a press conference on Tuesday announced that they will be joining the grand opposition alliance in the state.
The NISHAD party is headed by Sanjay Nishad, the father of Pravin Nishad who had won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat on an SP ticket in the 2018 by-polls.
The win had been remarkable, as Gorakhpur was considered a bastion of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who had represented the parliamentary constituency several times before.
The Sanjay Chauhan-led Janwadi Party (Socialist), meanwhile, holds the key to the Chauhan community, which is an extremely backward OBC segment.
The community is said to have a significant presence in the Eastern part of the state.
“I am happy that whenever we needed the support of both the parties and their workers, they have helped us in taking our socialist movement forward,” said the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.
The effort by SP chief is being seen as an attempt to stitch alliances with smaller parties in an effort to get their caste arithmetic correct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking at the press conference Sanjay Nishad said, “Our constitution, youth and farmers’ futures are in grave danger. People voted for a jumlebaz party cause of their false promises. Modi and Yogi promised many things for
Nishad community but nothing was done. The Nishad community will now give full support to the SP BSP alliance in all the state.”
Meanwhile, the JP(S) chief, Sanjay Chauhan said, “The BJP made SC and OBCs fight among themselves to take their vote. If they really want to give our right they should give reservation on the basis of fresh census. I am sure that the way Akhilesh Yadav is giving respect to all the backwards, he will definitely win.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
- Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results