SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns from Azamgarh Parliamentary Constituency

Besides Akhi;esh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

first published:March 22, 2022, 15:17 IST