SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to Lead 'Padyatra' to UP Assembly, MLAs & MLCs to Join

The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a small ‘Padyatra’ on Monday in Lucknow. The SP Chief along with his MLAs and MLCs will walk down to UP Assembly on the first day of Monsoon Session from Samajwadi Party office in Hazratganj area.

The Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs were instructed to gather at SP headquarters earlier this morning from where the group would walk to UP Assembly led by SP Chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav. The group of SP lawmakers led by Akhilesh Yadav will enter the UP Assembly from gate number one.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy security deployment outside Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow. The party will hold a march from the party office to the State Assembly today, against the State Government. pic.twitter.com/h3j7QLXxRS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

As per the route plan decided by the Samajwadi Party, the SP Chief and other members will walk from SP office to Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj via Raj Bhawan road and will proceed towards gate number one of the UP Assembly. The SP Chief had met UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana earlier this week along with senior SP leaders.

Few days ago, the SP Chief and party leaders were put under house arrest after they announced a protest at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh inside the UP Assembly. After which SP Chief announced that he along with his MLAs will walk to UP Assembly to raise their voices on several issues.

As the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is set to begin on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday dedicated September 22 as a special day for women MLAs of both the Houses of the state Legislature, the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The UP Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing members of the BJP and allies on the eve of the Monsoon session.

The session on September 22 will have 47 women MLAs speaking on various issues. The Chief Minister has urged the female members to speak on Mission Shakti and other programmes of the state government for the safety, respect and self-reliance of the women of the state during the special session.

Calling for members of the ruling party to maintain discipline, the CM said that all members of the Legislature should present their views and back their statements with facts for creating public awareness.

