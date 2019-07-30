SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Visits Unnao Rape Survivor, Demands SIT Probe Monitored by Sitting HC Judge

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav went to meet the kin of Unnao rape victim at KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow om Tuesday and demanded probe by SIT monitored by a sitting High Court Judge in the matter. Yadav also alleged that police was speaking what they were asked to speak by the state government.

Speaking to media after meeting the family members of the Unnao rape victim, Akhilesh said, “I have spoken to doctors and they have assured me of best possible treatment. The victim’s family should also be made to meet the newly appointed governor of the state in order to bring out the facts.”

“We demand a probe in this entire matter by a SIT headed by a sitting High Court Judge. The state government is not helping the victim in the way they should, the incident took place due to laxity by police. The state government stands directly responsible for the incident. The victim is not getting justice even after the fact that our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister all are from Uttar Pradesh. The police is speaking whatever the government wants. SIT should be constituted and probe must be done in the monitoring of a sitting High Court Judge,” said Akhilesh Yadav and also added that Samajwadi Party will be presenting a cheque of 10 lakh rupees to the family of the victim.

On the other hand Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal reached the trauma centre to meet the family members of the victim and said, “The condition of the victim is critical and government should issue health bulletin every hour about the condition of the victim. The victim needs better treatment at some big hospital in Delhi, DCW is ready to bear the cost of her treatment. Yogi Adityanath government is getting the victim air lifted to Delhi for better treatment.”