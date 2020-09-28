SP Erects Sengar, Chinmayanad Posters in UP After Yogi’s Plan to Name and Shame Sexual Predators

After putting up posters of rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Parayagraj, Samajwadi Party workers erected posters of former BJP leaders Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Swami Chinmayanand- both rape accused in Azamgarh.

The party workers claimed that they were following the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders by putting up posters of the accused to 'name and shame' them.

“Our only aim was to fulfill the orders of UP CM Chief Yogi Adityanath. Our CM has ordered to put up posters of rape accused and eve-teasers at public places in Uttar Pradesh, we Samajwadi’s have fulfilled his orders and posters of people like Chinmayanand, Kuldeep Sengar have been put up at all the major crossroads in Azamgarh,” alji Krantikari, the Samajwadi worker who carried out of the process of putting up posters said.

The posters which have pictures of several BJP leaders including Kuldeep Sengar, Swami Chinmayanand, etc also carried a text saying ‘as per the orders of Chief Minister’. Apart from BJP leaders the posters also had self styled Godman Ram Rahim’s picture.

Earlier in Prayagraj, SP workers had put up a poster of BJP leader, Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi who has been accused of a gangrape. The posters were erected in presence of the state police, while a few party workers protested against the police for not arresting these BJP leaders.

However, this time an FIR has been lodged against six people including SP leader Sandeep Yadav in Civil Line Police Station, and the poster was also removed from the major crossing.

On Thursday, SP workers asked the Yogi Adityanath government to also put up posters of those supporting rape accused like Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Swami Chinmayanand. Party leader Sunil Singh Sajan said the administration has failed to curb crimes against women and its ‘anti-Romeo Squads’ constituted for women safety have also managed to perform inadequately.

“Today, the Yogi Adityanath government issued a new diktat on putting up posters of harassers. It should first say how many laws it has come up with in this regard so far. The government also said that those taking sides of the culprits will be punished. So will posters of those taking sides of accused like Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand will also come up? Obviously, then images of the chief minister and other BJP leaders would have to be put up,” the SP MLC said.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officers to take strict action against harassers and directed them to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings to “name and shame” them. He also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police.

Women police personnel have also been tasked with the responsibility of implementing ‘Mission Durachari’ wherein they will identify offenders, whose posters will then be put up in public places.