An increase in the Samajwadi Pension Yojana, free laptops, free smartphones and free data for students, more rebate in stamp duty if a property is registered in the name of women and job generation — the Samajwadi Party’s ‘Ghoshna Patra’ or manifesto for the 2022 elections may include this and much more.

The focus of the manifesto will be on farmers, women along with employment generation, health and education as the Samajwadi Party makes an attempt to come back to power, News18 has learnt.

The ground work along with data collection and feasibility of schemes that will be promised to the people of the state are being worked upon and will be finalized by October-end while the announcement date will be decided later on by the party leadership.

The big highlight of the manifesto could be for students who will not just be promised free laptops as in the previous Samajwadi Party regime but they can also expect free data and smartphones in times when online classes are the new normal, it is learnt.

Speaking to News18 on the preparations and the key takeaways from the Samajwadi Party Manifesto for the 2022 UP Polls, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson and the National Mahila Sabha Chief of the party, Juhie Singh said: “There were several schemes run by the Samajwadi Party government which were suspended by the BJP government. Our main focus will be to empower women through various schemes, to give immediate and long term relief to the farmers, to create more employment opportunities for our youngsters and to strengthen the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh.”

She said the relief of Rs 500 a month that was given to the women under Samajwadi Pension Yojana will be increased. “Earlier 500 rupees was given to women through direct benefit transfer (DBT), this time it will be increased significantly by three or four times. The nutrition for children and pregnant women will be the priority of the Samajwadi Party government,” said Singh. She added that employment generation will be in focus as there is a shortage of teachers and doctors in the state.

“There is also a shortage of health infrastructure in the state at the moment and it is a big challenge for the state. We are also going to announce more rebate in stamp duty if the land is bought in the name of a female, earlier it was 0.5% which is going to be increased once the Samajwadi Party government is formed. Keeping women in focus our main aim will be to empower them through Education, Health and Skill development,” Singh said.

She said the party wanted to “keep things feasible” as well while wanting to deliver on ground whatever goes into the manifesto. “The free laptops will be probably be given with free data and also some scheme will be there for free smartphones as we see pandemic has really changed things and technology is back in focus,” Singh said. She added that schemes like Kanya Vidhya Dhan and a Deposit for marriage scheme for girls will also be in the Ghoshna Patra along with a focus on Heritage, Tourism and Infrastructure.

SP will also be promising non-implementation of the three farm laws, as announced by Akhilesh Yadav already. “The party will also be announcing immediate relief to farmers…the implementation of the farm laws rests with the state,” Singh said.

