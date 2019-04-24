Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SP Formed Alliance With Congress, But Their Ego Was Too Big: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP-BSP alliance, which also includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has left Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies for the Congress to contest.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
SP Formed Alliance With Congress, But Their Ego Was Too Big: Akhilesh Yadav
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Kanpur: After keeping the Congress out of his alliance with the BSP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday sharpened his attack on the party charging that it threatened political opponents and had a big ego.

"Like the BJP, the Congress too believes in threatening political opponents," he said at an election meeting here.

"We had an alliance with the Congress, but found that their ego is too big," the SP president said.

The SP had an understanding with the Congress during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

But the alliance of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh kept the Congress out of their combine for the Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance, which also includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has left Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies for the Congress to contest.
