SP Forms Special Research Team to 'Expose' Lies of BJP Govt, Will Make Findings Public

The Samajwadi Party has formed a special research team to expose the ‘lies’ of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The special team will study facts, carry out surveys and cross-check claims made by the government regarding unemployment and farm distress. The findings of the team will be made public soon.Addressing a press conference recently at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said, “An entire team is working on the failures and misdeeds of the BJP government, they are analysing the facts and realities of the schemes, which were launched for the poor people of the state. The team is also analysing facts about the unemployment and agrarian crises in the state.”Sources in the Samajwadi Party claimed that the team constituted by the party is working on an eight-point agenda and carrying out surveys on those points. Soon, they will submit their findings, which will then be made public. Sources also claim that the research team is studying about rising unemployment, farming distress, fake police encounters, slapping of the National Security Act and alleged false cases on Dalits, OBCs and minorities, bringing in FDI hurting the small businessmen.Meanwhile, speaking to the media, chief spokesperson of Samajwadi Party Rajendra Chaudhary said, “It is clear that the BJP government has manipulated the data related to unemployment and farmers suicide. They (BJP) are now trying to deflect the attention of the people from core issues by polarising the elections.”“May be the BJP is well aware of the intelligence reports that they might not return to power at the centre, that is why they are so much frustrated and instead of talking about their achievement they are just targeting the opposition. The BJP simple don’t want to talk about their promises made to the people of India in 2014. The BJP is facing flack its own allies in the state,’ added Rajendra Chaudhary.