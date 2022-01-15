SP Fostered 'ease of Doing Crime', Says UP Deputy CM

In an apparent attack at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday alleged that there was “ease of doing crime" in the previous government, whereas the BJP facilitated the “ease of doing business". “There was ease of doing crime, and criminals dominated the government of the rival parties, Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the BJP government, there is ease of doing business. Investments are coming, and UP is getting decked up. Lakhs of crores of investment have come in the last four and half years," he continued in the same tweet. Sharma claimed BJP will come to power again in the state and will generate employment for the youths.

