SP Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Discharged from Hospital in Lucknow

A file photo of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

The party patriarch had gone to hospital on Wednesday for a routine check-up but the doctors admitted him for observation.

  • PTI Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a Lucknow hospital where he was admitted after he complained of stomach and urine-related issues.

The SP founder, admitted to Medanta Hospital on Wednesday, was discharged on Saturday afternoon and he is fine now, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.


He had gone to the hospital for a routine check-up but the doctors admitted him for observation, Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met him on Friday and inquired about his health.

