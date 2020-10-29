SP Fumes Over Red & Green Tiles Used in Gorakhpur's Railway Hospital Toilet

A new controversy has started over the colour of tiles used in the toilet of the Railways Hospital in Gorakhpur. Criticising the ruling party over the use of red and green tiles, which are quite similar to the colour scheme used in the flag of the Samajwadi Party, the SP demanded immediate action against the people responsible for it. The party also said it has lodged a complaint with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

In a tweet from its official handle on Thursday morning, the party said: “Painting the walls of the toilet in the Gorakhpur Railway Hospital in the colour of SP flag due to political malice by the corrupt minded politicians, is a shameful incident which tarnishes democracy! The insult to the colours of the flag of a major political party is downright reprehensible. Action should be taken on this with cognizance and it should be changed immediately. Samajwadi Party has also complained to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Railway Ministry on Twitter about this.”

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party MLC and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said: “The use of colours of Samajwadi Party flag in the toilet in Gorakhpur shows the polluted mentality of the BJP. The BJP has stooped to a new low in politics. This could be done only by the BJP and this can only be condemned.”

There has been no response from the government on the issue so far.