Samajwadi Party General Secy Meets CM Adityanath, Raises Issue of ‘Harassment’ Faced by Party Workers

The general secretary of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday evening. The meeting was said to be regarding the alleged ‘harassment’ of SP workers, as claimed by Ram Gopal Yadav. The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour.

As per information, Ram Gopal Yadav had met the CM Yogi in the case of former Aliganj MLA Rameshwar Yadav and his brother Joginder Yadav. Also, the issue of alleged harassment of the party workers from Etah was raised in the meeting by Yadav.

Both Rameshwar and Joginder were given tickets from SP in the 2022 assembly elections. The former got a ticket from Aliganj and the latter from Etah.

A marriage lawn of the Yadavs was demolished by the administration recently. There were also allegations that the brick kiln of the brothers was destroyed by pouring water into it.

Speaking exclusively to news18 after the meeting, SP Rajya Sabha MP, Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party workers across the state are being harassed. I have informed the Chief Minister about the harassment of our workers. Cases are being lodged one-sided against backwards and minorities. They are being identified and then fake cases are being lodged against them.”

He also said the Chief Minister listened to their issues and has assured that nothing wrong will be done. “The workers belong to us, if we are not going to speak for them then who will? I had come to Lucknow specially to talk to the CM on the issue of our workers,” said Ram Gopal Yadav.

However, there were many speculations about the meeting between Ram Gopal Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath but the main reason cited behind the meeting was the action that was taken against former MLA Rameshwar and his brother Joginder who are also in close relation of Ram Gopal Yadav. Recently, action was taken against Joginder and Rameshwar under the Land Mafia Act.

