English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP, Gondwana Gantantra Party Join Hands in MP to Put Congress-led Mahagatbandhan in Further Trouble
The announcement came hours after SP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh announced that the party would contest two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: In a fresh setback to the Congress party’s proposed grand alliance, Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would tie-up with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a two-day trip to MP, announced that his party would join hands with GGP, which holds significant influence over several tribal-dominated constituencies in the state.
Praising GGP’s grassroots reach, Yadav said the party is tirelessly working on issues such as forest and land. “It’s an alliance of parties that are present in urban areas and are connected to grassroot level,” he said.
The announcement came hours after SP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh announced that the party would contest two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has already invited applications from potential candidates by October 3.
SP, which has a strong OBC-Muslim vote base, is seeking to find a foothold in tribal regions with the alliance with GGP that garners significant support among tribal pockets in Vindhya and Mahakaushal region.
Heera Singh Markam, the head of GGP said that tickets would be distributed without taking into account factors such as caste and community. “Merit would be the sole criteria for ticket distribution,” Markam said.
Yadav, however, did not rule out the possibility of a grand alliance in MP as he said he was still hopeful of an alliance of like-minded parties to end BJP’s rule in the state.
Congress had proposed a grand alliance to take on the BJP in Madhya Pradesh but the SP had on Wednesday put a question mark by inviting applications from the candidates for the elections in the state. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, too, has announced that it would go it alone in the assembly polls.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a two-day trip to MP, announced that his party would join hands with GGP, which holds significant influence over several tribal-dominated constituencies in the state.
Praising GGP’s grassroots reach, Yadav said the party is tirelessly working on issues such as forest and land. “It’s an alliance of parties that are present in urban areas and are connected to grassroot level,” he said.
The announcement came hours after SP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh announced that the party would contest two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has already invited applications from potential candidates by October 3.
SP, which has a strong OBC-Muslim vote base, is seeking to find a foothold in tribal regions with the alliance with GGP that garners significant support among tribal pockets in Vindhya and Mahakaushal region.
Heera Singh Markam, the head of GGP said that tickets would be distributed without taking into account factors such as caste and community. “Merit would be the sole criteria for ticket distribution,” Markam said.
Yadav, however, did not rule out the possibility of a grand alliance in MP as he said he was still hopeful of an alliance of like-minded parties to end BJP’s rule in the state.
Congress had proposed a grand alliance to take on the BJP in Madhya Pradesh but the SP had on Wednesday put a question mark by inviting applications from the candidates for the elections in the state. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, too, has announced that it would go it alone in the assembly polls.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...