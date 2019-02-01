English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Even if I Tie Rakhi to Amar Singh, People Will Talk About Us: Jaya Prada
The actor-politician said she even contemplated suicide when her morphed pictures went viral on social media.
File photo of Jaya Prada.
Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada Friday said she considered Amar Singh her "godfather" but added that people would continue to talk about them even if she tied him a rakhi.
She also made serious allegations against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, including a claim that he "attempted an acid attack" on her.
The former Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur had started the Rashtriya Lok Manch along with Singh after being expelled from the SP.
On dealing with the "negativity" regarding her relationship with Singh, she said, "So many people have helped me in my life and Amar Singh ji is my godfather."
She was in conversation with author Ram Kamal at the Queensline Literature Festival here.
"Because the state I was in, contesting elections with Azam Khan, as a woman, with acid attack threats, threat to my life... I couldn't even tell my mother if I would come back alive whenever I left from home," Jaya Prada claimed.
The 56-year-old said when she was being called names, "not one politician came out in support of me".
"Mulayam Singh ji didn't even call me once," she added.
The actor-politician said she even contemplated suicide when her morphed pictures went viral on social media.
"Amar Singh was on dialysis and my morphed pictures were being circulated in the region. I was crying and saying I don't want to live anymore, I want to commit suicide. I was going through that trauma and no one supported me," she said.
"Only Amar Singh ji, who came out of his dialysis, stood next to me, supported me. What will you think of him? Godfather or someone else? Even if I tie rakhi to him, will people stop talking? I don't care what people say," she asserted.
Jaya said it is a "real war" for a woman to be a politician in "this male-dominated set-up."
"Even as a sitting MP from a party, I wasn't spared. Azam Khan harassed me. He attempted an acid attack on me. I had no certainty if I would be alive the next day. I would tell mother while leaving the house that I wasn't sure if I would ever return home. I emerged out of it," she claimed.
"Whatever they are showing in the film Manikarnika, I feel I was like that. A woman can also take the avatar of goddess Durga," she added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She also made serious allegations against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, including a claim that he "attempted an acid attack" on her.
The former Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur had started the Rashtriya Lok Manch along with Singh after being expelled from the SP.
On dealing with the "negativity" regarding her relationship with Singh, she said, "So many people have helped me in my life and Amar Singh ji is my godfather."
She was in conversation with author Ram Kamal at the Queensline Literature Festival here.
"Because the state I was in, contesting elections with Azam Khan, as a woman, with acid attack threats, threat to my life... I couldn't even tell my mother if I would come back alive whenever I left from home," Jaya Prada claimed.
The 56-year-old said when she was being called names, "not one politician came out in support of me".
"Mulayam Singh ji didn't even call me once," she added.
The actor-politician said she even contemplated suicide when her morphed pictures went viral on social media.
"Amar Singh was on dialysis and my morphed pictures were being circulated in the region. I was crying and saying I don't want to live anymore, I want to commit suicide. I was going through that trauma and no one supported me," she said.
"Only Amar Singh ji, who came out of his dialysis, stood next to me, supported me. What will you think of him? Godfather or someone else? Even if I tie rakhi to him, will people stop talking? I don't care what people say," she asserted.
Jaya said it is a "real war" for a woman to be a politician in "this male-dominated set-up."
"Even as a sitting MP from a party, I wasn't spared. Azam Khan harassed me. He attempted an acid attack on me. I had no certainty if I would be alive the next day. I would tell mother while leaving the house that I wasn't sure if I would ever return home. I emerged out of it," she claimed.
"Whatever they are showing in the film Manikarnika, I feel I was like that. A woman can also take the avatar of goddess Durga," she added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results