SP Leader Azam Khan 'Critical But Stable', Diagnosed with Fibrosis and Cavity in Lungs
SP Leader Azam Khan ‘Critical But Stable’, Diagnosed with Fibrosis and Cavity in Lungs

File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The Samajwadi Party leader had to be shifted to the ICU of Madanta Hospital in Lucknow after his condition deteriorated in Sitapur Jail.

Lucknow: The condition of Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Rampur, Azam Khan, has deteriorated once again. Khan who is admitted in Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after he was found infected with Covid-19 in Sitapur jail, is currently on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with fibrosis and cavity in his lungs.

According to doctors, his health is ‘critical but stable’ at the moment. On the other hand, the health of Azam’s son Abdullah is said to be satisfactory.

“The condition of Azam Khan is serious but under control at the moment. Treatment is being done under the supervision of expert doctors. He suffered from a lack of oxygen due to fibrosis in the lungs. After which his oxygen support has been increased to five litres per minute,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director of Medanta Hospital.

The Samajwadi Party leader had to be shifted to the ICU of the hospital after his condition deteriorated in Sitapur Jail. His son Abdullah was also shifted to Lucknow along with him. Both father-son duo had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Khan has been lodged in the Sitapur jail for more than a year along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son after they surrendered at the Rampur court. Khan’s wife, however, had secured a bail few days back.

The three have multiple cases lodged against them by the Yogi Adityanath government for their link to various incidents of land grabbing and encroachment.

first published:May 25, 2021, 13:00 IST