Stopped from Attending Akhilesh's Rally, SP Leaders Dash in With 'Baraat' & a 'Sehra' Donning Groom

A large number of party workers from adjoining districts are heading towards the city in support of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Several SP leaders have alleged that they were prevented from meeting Akhilesh.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
(Image: Screengrab/Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A Samjawadi Party leader from Sambhal dressed as a groom, with the rest of the workers posing as “baraatis" in order to slip past the police and reach Rampur to attend a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to the city. A large number of party workers from adjoining districts are heading towards the city in support of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Several SP leaders have alleged that they were prevented from travelling to Rampur and meeting Akhilesh. The district president of the party in Sambhal, Firoz Khan, came up with the bizarre idea to dodge police restrictions.

However, the Rampur administration has denied the allegation of having imposed any restriction on the movement of party workers, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, in Sitapur, SP workers entered into a scuffle with the police while former chief minister’s cavalcade was passing through the city.

Addressing the rally, Akhilesh expressed solidarity with beleaguered party MP Mohd Azam Khan, whose whereabouts are not known (he last visited Rampur on Eid-ul- Azha on August 12). Akhilesh would be utilising his stay to galvanise party cadre for upcoming by-election in Rampur.

