SP Leader Neeraj Shekhar Resigns as Rajya Sabha Member, Likely to Join BJP
Shekhar was a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and there is speculation that he might join the BJP.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar on Monday resigned as member of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation was accepted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, sources said.
Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, met Naidu and told him he is resigning voluntarily and not under any compulsion, the sources said.
Shekhar was a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and there is speculation that he might join the BJP. He first became a member of the Lok Sabha in 2008 in the by-elections for Ballia constituency. The following year, he won again from the same constituency.
He had been a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since November 26, 2014, and was due to retire on November 25, 2020.
