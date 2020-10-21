SP Leader Ram Gopal Yadav Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha, Party Aims to Win 2 Seats

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel, Leader of Opposition Ramgovind Chaudhary and other party MLAs were also present during the nomination at Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of UP Legislative Assembly.

The nomination process has started for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh which will fall vacant soon. The tenure of Rajya Sabha MPs will come to end on November 25.

“The people of the country and the state are unhappy. I do not want to say anything that saddens the mind of the ruling party,” Ram Gopal Yadav said. Yadav is likely to win the Rajya Sabha berth.

Yadav, after filing the nomination, thanked the party leadership for making him the candidate for Rajya Sabha for fifth consecutive time.

However, Akhilesh Yadav refused to speak anything on the nomination. Elections are to be held on all these Rajya Sabha seats on 9th November.

Since the BJP has most of the seats in the state assembly, it is likely that the BJP will win 8 out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Apart from this, the victory of Samajwadi Party candidate on one seat is almost confirmed. However, efforts are underway by the BJP to clinch on the second seat as well.