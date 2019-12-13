SP Likely to Change Ticket Distribution Policy to Curb Lobbying Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to undergo a major change in its ticket distribution policy ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party plans to adopt a strategy wherein district unit office bearers will work full time for the organisation instead of seeking an election ticket for themselves, which the party believes, ultimately hampers the party’s prospects and often leads to lobbying within the party. Those who will seek tickets will not be allowed to hold any post in the district unit of the party.

Sources said the move is aimed to strengthen the party’s organisational structure ahead of the polls and to restrict lobbying within the party.

In a recent move, the SP had announced 14 district chiefs from various districts, including Lucknow, Etawah and Mainpuri. The party had dissolved its various committees soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which it had contested in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party in the state, did not go in its favour. The only person retained was the SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

While senior Samajwadi Party leaders refused to comment on the development, sources within the party said, “The phenomenon is quite common everywhere. Around elections, various post holders start asking for ticket for themselves and do not pay much heed to the organisational work. This kind of atmosphere leads to formation of various groups within a district and ultimately it is the party that suffers. The party is thinking in the right direction. This plan may soon get implemented.”

At the moment, the Samajwadi Party is working towards an organisational rejig after an unexpected performance in the recent assembly bypolls, in which it not only retained its bastion Rampur, but also snatched away the Zaidpur seat from the BJP and the Jalalpur seat from the BSP.

