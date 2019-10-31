SP Looks to Strengthen Party in Uttarakhand, Fields Candidate for Pithorgarh Assembly Bypoll
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told cadre that he hopes the party will raise real issues afflicting the people of Uttarkhand, and hit out at the BJP and Congress for 'ignoring real issues'.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI photo).
Lucknow: After retaining its Rampur assembly seat and winning two additional seats in Zaidpur and Jalalpur in the recently concluded bypolls in the state, Samajwadi Party will now focus its energy on strengthening its presence in the adjoining state of Uttarakhand. The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced Manoj Kumar Bhat as its party candidate for the Pithoragarh assembly bypolls.
Addressing the party workers from Uttarakhand at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party Chief said, “The party will be strengthened in other states also and soon a campaign will be launched for it. The party will be strengthened in the adjoining state of Uttarakhand and we will be raising the real issues of the people of Uttarakhand. In the upcoming bypolls of Pithoragarh we will be fielding Manoj Kumar Bhat as a party candidate.”
Yadav also hit out at the BJP and Congress for “disappointing” the common man and “ignoring the real issues”. “BJP is spreading hate by its divisive politics and has been misleading the people. BJP has no interest in solving the issues faced by the people of the hills. Issues around education, pollution, farmers and exodus (of people) remain prevalent, but BJP seems to be unaffected,” he added.
Meanwhile, in UP the former Chief Minister of the Uttar Pradesh wants to keep the momentum going by strengthening SP’s youth and frontal organisations ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls. Towards this, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to embark on a state-wide cycle yatra. The last time, Akhilesh Yadav had embarked on a cycle yatra in the state, the SP had gotten a whopping majority in the 2012 state assembly polls.
The party had also clinched the second position on five other seats. The ruling BJP secured 35.64 per cent votes while the SP climbed to the second spot with 22.61 per cent votes. The BSP managed to get 17.02 per cent votes while the Congress was left behind with only 11.49 per cent of the vote share.
According to sources in the SP, Yadav will go around all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will interact with a host of people. The route chart for the yatra is currently being worked out on priority. The SP chief will be addressing issues afflicting farmers, students, and businessmen during his state-wide cycle yatra in Uttar Pradesh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Leaks in Teaser Video, Launching Alongside Mi CC9 Pro on November 5
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India