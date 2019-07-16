SP May Field Dimple Yadav from Rampur to Hold Azam Khan's Fort in Upcoming Bypolls
The Bharatiya Janata Party has never won the East UP seat, but this time, it is hopeful with Jaya Prada. Jaya Prada had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on SP ticket before joining the BJP.
Dimple Yadav, wife of UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, addressing an election campaign rally/Reuters
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) may field former Kannauj MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple from the Rampur assembly constituency in the upcoming by-election. The seat fell vacant after SP MLA Azam Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha in May.
Talks are on within the party to field Dimple from Rampur, a seat that Azam won nine times, and the decision will be announced soon, said sources.
“Although the SP and the BSP have parted ways, we expect BSP to not field any candidate if Dimple contests from Rampur. We also expect the same from the Congress, else there could be a division of votes which might directly benefit the BJP,” said a senior SP leader.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has never won the East UP seat, but this time, it is hopeful with Jaya Prada. After she was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections by Azam Khan, Jaya Prada has been regularly visiting Rampur and preparing the ground for her contest.
Jaya Prada had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket before joining the BJP.
Khan has been the Rampur MLA since 1980 with the help of various political parties. After the SP was founded in 1992, Khan won the seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate.
Apart from the BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party also has failed to open its account in Khan’s bastion.
Dimple Yadav began her career with a loss in Firozabad bypolls in 2009, but went on to win the Kannauj Lok Sabha bypolls unopposed in 2012 after the seat fell vacant as her husband Akhilesh became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Dimple retained the seat in 2014 general elections, but in May she lost to the BJP’s Subrat Pathak by margin of around 12,000 votes.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Takes Over the Mic From Nick Jonas to Sing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session
- 'Should Consider Sharing Trophy in Case of Tie' - New Zealand Coach Stead
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in