SP MLA Hariom Yadav, Shivpal Yadav's Close Aide, Suspended for 'Anti-party Activities'

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Hariom Yadav, who represents Sirsaganj in Firozabad district, was expelled from the party for six years for allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities. Hariom Yadav is considered to be close to Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had split from the SP and formed his Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia).

n being expelled, Yadav attacked SP National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and alleged that he got him expelled from the party. “I opposed Professor Ram Gopal and his wrongdoings. I also opposed his liquor mafia nephew, so I was shown a way out of the party,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party President, Yadav said, “SP is no longer in the possession of Akhilesh Yadav. Now, the Samajwadi party belongs to Ram Gopal and his son. If Ram Gopal Yadav runs, the party will end. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party will not get even 20 seats in the entire state.”

Hariom Singh Yadav has been facing allegations of anti-party activities for a long time. All SP leaders of Firozabad district came together against him and demanded the High Command to expel him from the party. The party's state president Naresh Uttam had already thrown out the MLA's son Vijay Pratap, accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities. At present, Hariom Singh Yadav is considered to be in Shivpal Singh Yadav's camp.

Last month, Shivpal Singh Yadav had announced candidates from Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) for three seats in Firozabad district. He has announced SP MLA Hariom Singh Yadav from Sirsaganj as candidate from his party PSPL. On the question of quitting SP and contesting elections on SP ticket, he had said when SP asks him to contest the elections, he will see it. However, he has now been expelled from the party.

During the election for the post of District Panchayat President in Firozabad, a case was registered against Hariom Singh Yadav and his son Vijay Pratap for attempt to murder. After the formation of the BJP government in the state, a no-confidence motion was moved against Vijay Pratap, who became the District Panchayat President, in which the District Panchayat members submitted letters to the DM against the president. At the same time, the father and son had to go to jail. After going to jail, Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav had distanced himself from the MLA.

Hariom Yadav had targeted Ram Gopal Yadav earlier as well and had made serious allegations against him. Yadav was expelled from the party on charges of anti-party activities as well as nexus with the BJP. The expulsion of Hariom Yadav, a day before the birthday of Shivpal Yadav, is also seen as a stern message by the Samajwadi Party Chief.