SP National Executive Authorises Akhilesh to Take a Call on 2019 Alliances

The Samajwadi Party national executive on Saturday authorised party president Akhilesh Yadav to take decision on alliance and seat sharing for the general elections next year. The responsibility of ticket distribution was also given to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister."The main decision taken in the national executive is that Akhilesh has been authorised to take a decision on alliance and seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He will also be the authority to decide candidates on the seats," senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said.According to sources in the party, there was also a discussion on forging an alliance with Congress or regional parties in other states for assembly polls, and with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in UP. While the executive members voted for considering tie-up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, there was "no specific take on Congress. However, all strongly supported the idea of forming a 'non-BJP force' for larger opposition unity.Speaking to News18, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Important issues like booth-level preparations and other core issues related to 2019 polls were discussed. Alliance for 2019 along with other three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be discussed and strategy will be formalised.”Ram Gopal Yadav further said that the executive is of the view that elections should be held through ballot papers and not through EVMs.On being asked as to what the party would do if the Election Commission did not accept their demand for polls through ballot papers, Yadav said SP leaders would sit at the doors of the EC and resort to satyagrah.About absence of some party leaders, including Azam Khan from the meeting, he said, "Is it necessary that all should remain present? Ninety per cent of the members were present. Party president Akhilesh Yadav was also there."The Samajwadi Party has called its national executive at a time when PM Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow to mark the third anniversary of three government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.(With inputs from PTI)