English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Rajya Sabha Candidate Jaya Bachchan Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 1000 Crore
The wife of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and a former actor herself, Jaya submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission declaring her assets, along with those of her husband. In 2012, Jaya had declared the couple’s assets to be worth Rs 343 crore.
A file image of Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan entering Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan, has declared assets worth Rs 1000 crore, which could make her the richest candidate in the Upper House.
The wife of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and a former actor herself, Jaya submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission declaring her assets, along with those of her husband. In 2012, Jaya had declared the couple’s assets to be worth Rs 343 crore.
The current declaration claims movable assets worth Rs 540 crore and immovable properties over Rs 460 crore of the couple. The list says that Jaya owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh, watches worth Rs 51 lakh, while her husband has a watch costing Rs 3.4 crore. Other than a 3,175 sq mt residential property in Brignogan-Plages, France, the couple also own properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.
Amitabh is listed to own a plot in Daulatpur area of UP’s Barabanki district worth Rs 5.7 crore, while Jaya has a 1.22 hectare land in Lucknow’s Kakori area costing Rs 2.2 crore. The Bachchans also own 12 vehicles, ranging from luxury cars like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Porsche, Range Rover to budget cars like Tata Nano and a tractor, totalling in value over Rs 13 crore.
The declaration puts Jaya Bachchan above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.
Also Watch
The wife of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and a former actor herself, Jaya submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission declaring her assets, along with those of her husband. In 2012, Jaya had declared the couple’s assets to be worth Rs 343 crore.
The current declaration claims movable assets worth Rs 540 crore and immovable properties over Rs 460 crore of the couple. The list says that Jaya owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh, watches worth Rs 51 lakh, while her husband has a watch costing Rs 3.4 crore. Other than a 3,175 sq mt residential property in Brignogan-Plages, France, the couple also own properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.
Amitabh is listed to own a plot in Daulatpur area of UP’s Barabanki district worth Rs 5.7 crore, while Jaya has a 1.22 hectare land in Lucknow’s Kakori area costing Rs 2.2 crore. The Bachchans also own 12 vehicles, ranging from luxury cars like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Porsche, Range Rover to budget cars like Tata Nano and a tractor, totalling in value over Rs 13 crore.
The declaration puts Jaya Bachchan above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- Lionel Messi Begins Road to Russia as Argentina Chase World Cup Glory
- Indians Are Warning 'The Fault In Our Stars' Author About the Bollywood Remake
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet