SP Rajya Sabha Candidate Jaya Bachchan Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 1000 Crore

The Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan, has declared assets worth Rs 1000 crore, which could make her the richest candidate in the Upper House.The wife of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and a former actor herself, Jaya submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission declaring her assets, along with those of her husband. In 2012, Jaya had declared the couple’s assets to be worth Rs 343 crore.The current declaration claims movable assets worth Rs 540 crore and immovable properties over Rs 460 crore of the couple. The list says that Jaya owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh, watches worth Rs 51 lakh, while her husband has a watch costing Rs 3.4 crore. Other than a 3,175 sq mt residential property in Brignogan-Plages, France, the couple also own properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.Amitabh is listed to own a plot in Daulatpur area of UP’s Barabanki district worth Rs 5.7 crore, while Jaya has a 1.22 hectare land in Lucknow’s Kakori area costing Rs 2.2 crore. The Bachchans also own 12 vehicles, ranging from luxury cars like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Porsche, Range Rover to budget cars like Tata Nano and a tractor, totalling in value over Rs 13 crore.The declaration puts Jaya Bachchan above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.